Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
