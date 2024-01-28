Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.