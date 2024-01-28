Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 72,117 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EQR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

