Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,121 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.67. 128,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,205. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.