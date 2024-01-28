Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,761,000 after purchasing an additional 191,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 900,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,029. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

