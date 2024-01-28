Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,621 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 365.14, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

