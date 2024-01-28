IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 113,857 shares changing hands.
IGC Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 803.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.40%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.