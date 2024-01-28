IG Group Holdings plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. IG Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

