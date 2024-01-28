Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $169.52 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $178.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

