Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.17 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.