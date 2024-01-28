Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

