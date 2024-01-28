Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

