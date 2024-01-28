Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,123,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 133,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after buying an additional 461,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. 500,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

