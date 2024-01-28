Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,895,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

