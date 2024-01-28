Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

