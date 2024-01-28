Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 196.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UDR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 3,296,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,475. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.