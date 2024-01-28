Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,610. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

