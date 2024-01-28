Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.