Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $1,082.48. 244,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,413. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,001.10 and a 200-day moving average of $919.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,089.96.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.