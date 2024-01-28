Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after buying an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 2,979,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,336. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

