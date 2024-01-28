Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. 1,675,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

