Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,767 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,246,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after buying an additional 145,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 1,633,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

