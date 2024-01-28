Ieq Capital LLC Buys 7,739 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 106.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

