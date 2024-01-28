Ieq Capital LLC Buys 466 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,344,940. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku
Roku Stock Performance
Shares of Roku stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.
