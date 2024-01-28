Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

