Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.