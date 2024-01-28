IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,231. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,163 shares of company stock worth $6,021,841. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

