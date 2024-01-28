IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Raised by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. IAC accounts for approximately 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 354,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

