Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. 15,555,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,307,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

