Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.85

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.85 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 318.32 ($4.04). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.04), with a volume of 652,222 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.79).

Get Hunting alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hunting

Hunting Stock Performance

About Hunting

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.99. The stock has a market cap of £524.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4,542.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.