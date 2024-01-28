Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.07. Humana has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.