Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $515.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.07. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.