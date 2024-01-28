Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.25.

HUM stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.07. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

