Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.23. 4,460,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

