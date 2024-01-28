Hudock Inc. Has $23.28 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

