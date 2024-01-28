HSBC Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Hold

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,366,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

