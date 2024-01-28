Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 323,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $34.98 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Horace Mann Educators
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.