Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 323,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $34.98 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

