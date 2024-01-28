Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.49 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

