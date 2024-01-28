Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $45,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

