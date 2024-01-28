holoride Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. holoride has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $202,417.78 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.66 or 0.05370375 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00084415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0193269 USD and is up 6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $222,401.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.