Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hobart Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.33. 1,619,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,315. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

