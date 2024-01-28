Hobart Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $294.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

