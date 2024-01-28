Hobart Private Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,705 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.