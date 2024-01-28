Hobart Private Capital LLC Purchases 57,791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,568,000.

SPTL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,926. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

