Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $193.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

