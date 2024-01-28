Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1,185.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after acquiring an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

