Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

