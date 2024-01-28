Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
HGV opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
