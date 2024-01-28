Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 37.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTH

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.