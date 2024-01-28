HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0007

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. HI has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $212,920.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017390 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,286.30 or 1.00015987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011303 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00202296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00071381 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $223,448.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

