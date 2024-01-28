Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at DA Davidson

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA remained flat at $20.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 291,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $21,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 397,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 270,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

